Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Buchtel 21
Anna 43, Hou 34
Ansonia 45, Bradford 14
Atwater Waterloo 58, Lowellville 30
Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Circleville Logan Elm 38
Barnesville 60, Shadyside 40
Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Sebring McKinley 18
Bethel-Tate 50, Felicity-Franklin 39
Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lisbon Beaver 21
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Franklin 36
Canfield S. Range 37, Hubbard 34
Coldwater 49, St. Henry 36
Convoy Crestview 47, Spencerville 37
Cory-Rawson 50, Arlington 30
Creston Norwayne 60, Rittman 18
Crown City S. Gallia 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 28
Day. Meadowdale 37, Day. Dunbar 34
Day. Oakwood 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60
Delphos St. John's 41, New Knoxville 38
Dola Hardin Northern 40, Morral Ridgedale 22
Doylestown Chippewa 57, West Salem Northwestern 32
E. Palestine 45, Leetonia 18
Elida 59, Kenton 54
Elmore Woodmore 49, Gibsonburg 31
Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 17
Grove City Cent. Crossing 71, South 7
Holgate 39, Continental 17
Holland Springfield 58, Bowling Green 21
Kalida 49, Archbold 41
Lebanon 57, Milford 49
Legacy Christian 46, Yellow Springs 8
Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30
Logan 43, Albany Alexander 36
Louisville 54, Warren Howland 41
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26
Marietta 46, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 44
Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 18
Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 40
Monroeville 41, Sandusky St. Mary 28
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, N. Baltimore 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23
N. Ridgeville 49, Amherst Steele 30
New Middletown Spring. 58, McDonald 24
Old Fort 54, Tiffin Calvert 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Wapakoneta 35
Oxford Talawanda 50, Monroe 33
Peebles 64, Fayetteville-Perry 49
Perrysburg 78, Maumee 23
Poland Seminary 42, Girard 22
Portsmouth Clay 33, Ironton St. Joseph 24
Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 40
Rockford Parkway 49, Ft. Recovery 24
S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 12
STVM 58, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 21
Streetsboro 72, Mogadore Field 59
Struthers 62, Jefferson Area 27
Tipp City Bethel 51, Day. Northridge 35
Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, New Paris National Trail 31
Van Buren 38, McComb 31
Versailles 51, New Bremen 43, OT
W. Liberty-Salem 57, London Madison Plains 19
Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 43
Wauseon 56, Delta 53
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Franklin Furnace Green 16
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/