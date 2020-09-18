Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 21, Shaker Hts. 16
Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Painesville Harvey 0
Cin. Indian Hill 53, Reading 0
Cin. Woodward 8, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Deer Park 7
Cols. Marion-Franklin 25, Cols. Beechcroft 0
Cols. Walnut Ridge 36, Cols. Centennial 14
Copley 47, Tallmadge 14
Day. Dunbar 25, Day. Belmont 13
Eastlake North 26, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14
Ft. Loramie 41, Covington 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Cols. Bexley 7
Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Gates Mills Hawken 22
Geneva 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 13
Lockland 47, Cin. Country Day 20
Mayfield 44, Lyndhurst Brush 7
Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Hunting Valley University 7
New Philadelphia 31, Steubenville 0
Perry 31, Chagrin Falls 21
Richfield Revere 28, Twinsburg 14
STVM 28, Solon 7
Wickliffe 48, Orange 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.
