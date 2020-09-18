X

Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 21, Shaker Hts. 16

Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Painesville Harvey 0

Cin. Indian Hill 53, Reading 0

Cin. Woodward 8, Cin. Shroder 0

Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Deer Park 7

Cols. Marion-Franklin 25, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 36, Cols. Centennial 14

Copley 47, Tallmadge 14

Day. Dunbar 25, Day. Belmont 13

Eastlake North 26, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14

Ft. Loramie 41, Covington 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 31, Cols. Bexley 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 41, Gates Mills Hawken 22

Geneva 35, Ashtabula Lakeside 13

Lockland 47, Cin. Country Day 20

Mayfield 44, Lyndhurst Brush 7

Mentor Lake Cath. 34, Hunting Valley University 7

New Philadelphia 31, Steubenville 0

Perry 31, Chagrin Falls 21

Richfield Revere 28, Twinsburg 14

STVM 28, Solon 7

Wickliffe 48, Orange 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

