Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel-Tate 14, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 55, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 8

Chardon NDCL 45, Parma Hts. Holy Name 27

Cols. Africentric 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 10

Cols. Independence 38, Cols. Briggs 32

Cols. Northland 3, Cols. Centennial 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge 32, West 0

Youngs. Mooney 27, Youngs. Chaney High School 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

