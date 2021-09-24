dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 19, Cin. Shroder 12

Day. Meadowdale 46, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Xenia 0

Tol. Scott 32, Tol. Bowsher 16

Troy 23, Sidney 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oak Glen, W.Va. vs. Lisbon Beaver, ccd.

South vs. Cols. Walnut Ridge, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

