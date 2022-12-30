dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 51, Waynesfield-Goshen 50

Akr. Hoban 74, Chamberlain, Fla. 35

Antwerp 50, Edon 29

Bainbridge Paint Valley 57, Lynchburg-Clay 51

Baltimore Liberty Union 46, Newark Licking Valley 43

Bellaire 75, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 74

Bellevue 56, Pemberville Eastwood 32

Berea-Midpark 75, Cornerstone Christian 66

Brookville 66, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 81, Tiffin Calvert 45

Centerville 63, New Albany 35

Cin. Anderson 61, Cin. Madeira 47

Cin. Indian Hill 55, Jefferson, Ga. 48

Cin. Princeton 63, Highlands Christian, Fla. 53

Cin. St. Xavier 66, Alcoa, Tenn. 58

Cin. Taft 63, Cin. Withrow 41

Cols. KIPP 57, Rockford Parkway 42

Columbiana 57, McDonald 37

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Jerome 57

Creekside, Fla. 46, Cin. Summit Country Day 43

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Independence 38

Defiance Ayersville 49, Miller City 42

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Delaware Hayes 45

Delta 58, Millbury Lake 24

Eastside, Ga. 44, Cin. Mt. Healthy 36

Eaton 51, Day. Christian 47

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 29

Ft. Loramie 47, Castalia Margaretta 39

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 41, Cle. Benedictine 36

Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Harrod Allen E. 53, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 51, OT

Heath 45, Lancaster 39

Hendersonville, Tenn. 70, Lebanon 52

Huber Hts. Wayne 58, Kidron Cent. Christian 30

Leipsic 71, McComb 48

Leto, Fla. 57, Tol. Start 48

Louisville 50, Pleasant Grove, Utah 40

Mantua Crestwood 61, Rootstown 58

Maumee 49, Tol. Maumee Valley 34

McArthur Vinton County 63, Chillicothe 61

McConnelsville Morgan 71, Hebron Lakewood 35

McDermott Scioto NW 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Miami Norland, Fla. 32, W. Chester Lakota W. 20

Miamisburg 63, Xenia 43

Milan Edison 70, Elmore Woodmore 47

Milford 50, Ryle, Ky. 44

Oak Hill 40, New Boston Glenwood 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Dublin Scioto 51

Paulding 52, Wauseon 51

Peebles 59, Manchester 46

Piqua 53, St. Paris Graham 44

Pulaski Co., Ky. 77, Perry 56

Ravenna SE 63, Mogadore Field 50

Reynoldsburg 96, Cols. Walnut Ridge 59

Rossford 55, Perrysburg 53

Seaman N. Adams 69, W. Union 25

Seffner Christian, Fla. 90, Tol. Woodward 60

Spring. Cath. Cent. 47, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 36

Stryker 68, Montpelier 54

Swanton 54, Van Buren 30

Tiffin Columbian 45, Cols. Bexley 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 35

Tol. St. Francis 59, Willard 52

Twinsburg 59, Streetsboro 40

Carolina Invitational=

Cin. Oak Hills 60, Chapmanville, W.Va. 44

Lewis Family McDonald's Holiday Tournament=

Arlington 67, Continental 31

Bluffton 70, Cory-Rawson 54

Ripley Holiday Classic=

RULH 67, St. Patrick, Ky. 17

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Cols. Patriot Prep 53, Zanesville Rosecrans 45

Martins Ferry 63, Toronto 54

New Matamoras Frontier 38, Barnesville 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

