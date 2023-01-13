dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. Buchtel 16

Andover Pymatuning Valley 41, Southington Chalker 34

Arcanum 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19

Arlington 42, N. Baltimore 22

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 45

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll 37

Batavia 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 41

Bellaire 50, Cambridge 29

Bellbrook 58, Franklin 18

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Sebring McKinley 20

Bethel-Tate 51, New Richmond 30

Beverly Ft. Frye 37, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 0

Bidwell River Valley 48, Wellston 43

Bishop Watterson 52, Bishop Hartley 39

Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48

Bloomdale Elmwood 60, Rossford 20

Brookfield 64, Campbell Memorial 12

Bryan 61, Delta 38

Canfield S. Range 38, Hubbard 29

Casstown Miami E. 48, Sidney Lehman 18

Chardon 57, Mayfield 34

Cin. Hughes 50, Cin. NW 13

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 48, Cin. St. Ursula 35

Coldwater 41, Ft. Recovery 7

Cols. DeSales 71, Bishop Ready 47

Columbiana 24, Salineville Southern 23

Columbiana Crestview 55, Youngs. Liberty 49

Columbus Grove 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 25

Convoy Crestview 57, Harrod Allen E. 27

Cortland Lakeview 54, Niles McKinley 34

Cory-Rawson 48, McComb 44

Day. Meadowdale 58, Day. Ponitz Tech. 54

Day. Northridge 35, DeGraff Riverside 27

Defiance Ayersville 45, Hicksville 20

Delphos Jefferson 69, Ada 23

Dola Hardin Northern 53, Marion Elgin 41

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Creston Norwayne 41

Dublin Coffman 65, Hilliard Bradley 51

E. Palestine 46, Lisbon David Anderson 29

Elmore Woodmore 52, Millbury Lake 14

Fairport Harbor Harding 50, Cortland Maplewood 32

Findlay Liberty-Benton 61, Arcadia 16

Fostoria 53, Genoa Area 26

Ft. Jennings 48, Continental 32

Ft. Loramie 54, Russia 41

Garrettsville Garfield 68, Leavittsburg LaBrae 30

Georgetown 50, Batavia Clermont NE 45

Girard 37, Poland Seminary 35

Granville Christian 43, Shekinah Christian 40

Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Metamora Evergreen 52

Hanoverton United 55, Youngs. Valley Christian 16

Haviland Wayne Trace 42, Defiance Tinora 39

Huron 39, Clyde 38

John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 31

Kenton 53, Defiance 20

Lakeside Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 40

Legacy Christian 41, Franklin Middletown Christian 28

Leipsic 51, Bluffton 49

Liberty Center 43, Archbold 40

Lisbon Beaver 53, Richmond Edison 25

Loveland 54, Morrow Little Miami 39

Mansfield Sr. 45, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 38, New Bremen 25

Marion Pleasant 36, Shelby 32

Martins Ferry 35, Barnesville 26

Monroe 44, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 14

Morral Ridgedale 41, Attica Seneca E. 36

New Middletown Spring. 52, McDonald 36

Norton 49, Peninsula Woodridge 34

Norwalk 48, Oak Harbor 26

Oak Glen, W.Va. 52, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35

Ontario 47, Sparta Highland 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Lima Bath 34

Painesville Harvey 46, Ashtabula Lakeside 32

Pettisville 39, Pioneer N. Central 19

Portsmouth 65, Chesapeake 40

Reedsville Eastern 54, Stewart Federal Hocking 36

Rockford Parkway 59, Delphos St. John's 21

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Fayetteville-Perry 50

St. Henry 37, New Knoxville 17

Struthers 68, Jefferson Area 27

Stryker 52, Edon 29

Tiffin Columbian 59, Bucyrus Wynford 57

Tipp City Bethel 51, Covington 30

Tol. Whitmer 41, Findlay 40

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 36, Zanesville Rosecrans 32

Union City Mississinawa Valley 56, Bradford 13

Vincent Warren 43, Marietta 36

W. Unity Hilltop 60, Gorham Fayette 34

Wauseon 47, Swanton 22

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Toronto 26

Whitehall-Yearling 33, Cols. Centennial 21

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Franklin Furnace Green 12

Wilmington 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 42

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. Oyler, ccd.

Ursuline Academy vs. Cin. Purcell Marian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

