Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Firestone 38, Akr. North 32
Apple Creek Waynedale 44, Creston Norwayne 33
Arcadia 44, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
Arcanum 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38
Archbold 41, Liberty Center 36
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakeside Danbury 33
Bellbrook 68, Eaton 39
Bradford 39, Troy Christian 36
Brookfield 71, Youngs. Liberty 66
Brooklyn 55, Fairview 46
Bryan 51, Delta 31
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Milton-Union 39
Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 11
Casstown Miami E. 66, Ansonia 41
Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 51
Cin. Purcell Marian 43, Bishop Fenwick 37
Convoy Crestview 77, Ada 34
Defiance Ayersville 53, Antwerp 42
Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45
Doylestown Chippewa 99, Rittman 18
Edon 40, Stryker 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, N. Baltimore 27
Frankfort Adena 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25
Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 20
Ft. Recovery 52, St. Henry 26
Greenwich S. Cent. 40, Plymouth 35
Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Edgerton 20
Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20
Legacy Christian 53, Bishop Fenwick 50, 2OT
Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44
Lima Bath 73, Defiance 36
Mansfield Christian 59, Christian Community School 34
Martins Ferry 67, Richmond Edison 36
Mayfield 66, Richmond Hts. 22
McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 35
McConnelsville Morgan 53, Zanesville Maysville 48
McDonald 79, Atwater Waterloo 42
Minster 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 27
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Lima Perry 41
New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 33
New Riegel 58, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Oberlin Firelands 33, Wellington 24
Old Fort 44, Fremont St. Joseph 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Celina 17
Peebles 75, Manchester 26
Rayland Buckeye 58, Bridgeport 9
Seaman N. Adams 49, Fayetteville-Perry 32
Sidney Lehman 47, Dola Hardin Northern 36
Spencerville 50, Bluffton 39
Swanton 40, Wauseon 37
Tipp City Bethel 45, Covington 41
Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 16
Van Buren 48, Arlington 24
W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 25
Wapakoneta 40, Elida 36
Waterford 52, Reedsville Eastern 41
Waverly 48, Oak Hill 47
Youngs. East 50, E. Cle. Shaw 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.
Delphos St. John's vs. New Knoxville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Fairfield vs. Middletown, ccd.
Versailles vs. Coldwater, ppd. to Feb 1st.
