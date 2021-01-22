Thursday's Scores

Archbold 41, Liberty Center 36

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Lakeside Danbury 33

Bellbrook 68, Eaton 39

Bradford 39, Troy Christian 36

Brookfield 71, Youngs. Liberty 66

Brooklyn 55, Fairview 46

Bryan 51, Delta 31

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Milton-Union 39

Carlisle 54, Day. Northridge 11

Casstown Miami E. 66, Ansonia 41

Chillicothe Unioto 62, Williamsport Westfall 51

Cin. Purcell Marian 43, Bishop Fenwick 37

Convoy Crestview 77, Ada 34

Defiance Ayersville 53, Antwerp 42

Delphos Jefferson 47, Paulding 45

Doylestown Chippewa 99, Rittman 18

Edon 40, Stryker 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 54, N. Baltimore 27

Frankfort Adena 43, Bainbridge Paint Valley 25

Ft. Loramie 66, Botkins 20

Ft. Recovery 52, St. Henry 26

Greenwich S. Cent. 40, Plymouth 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 54, Edgerton 20

Leesburg Fairfield 80, Mowrystown Whiteoak 20

Legacy Christian 53, Bishop Fenwick 50, 2OT

Leipsic 51, Cory-Rawson 44

Lima Bath 73, Defiance 36

Mansfield Christian 59, Christian Community School 34

Martins Ferry 67, Richmond Edison 36

Mayfield 66, Richmond Hts. 22

McArthur Vinton County 69, Nelsonville-York 35

McConnelsville Morgan 53, Zanesville Maysville 48

McDonald 79, Atwater Waterloo 42

Minster 64, Maria Stein Marion Local 27

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 45, Lima Perry 41

New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 33

New Riegel 58, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Oberlin Firelands 33, Wellington 24

Old Fort 44, Fremont St. Joseph 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Celina 17

Peebles 75, Manchester 26

Rayland Buckeye 58, Bridgeport 9

Seaman N. Adams 49, Fayetteville-Perry 32

Sidney Lehman 47, Dola Hardin Northern 36

Spencerville 50, Bluffton 39

Swanton 40, Wauseon 37

Tipp City Bethel 45, Covington 41

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 16

Van Buren 48, Arlington 24

W. Liberty-Salem 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 25

Wapakoneta 40, Elida 36

Waterford 52, Reedsville Eastern 41

Waverly 48, Oak Hill 47

Youngs. East 50, E. Cle. Shaw 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield vs. Akr. Buchtel, ppd.

Delphos St. John's vs. New Knoxville, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Fairfield vs. Middletown, ccd.

Versailles vs. Coldwater, ppd. to Feb 1st.

