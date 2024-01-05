Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 63, Vienna Mathews 21

Antwerp 35, Paulding 32

Apple Creek Waynedale 76, West Salem Northwestern 40

Athens 59, McArthur Vinton County 39

Beaver 49, St. Clairsville 41

Belmont Union Local 51, Bellaire 28

Bowling Green 36, Portsmouth Clay 34

Bristol 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 18

Brookfield 39, Newton Falls 32

Caldwell 51, New Matamoras Frontier 40

Canfield S. Range 45, Poland Seminary 41

Carlisle 43, Brookville 31

Cin. Mariemont 60, Blanchester 35

Cin. Mt Healthy 55, Trotwood-Madison 29

Cin. West Clermont 60, Milford 52

Coldwater 53, New Knoxville 37

Cols. DeSales 47, Bishop Hartley 32

Columbiana 57, Leetonia 8

Columbiana Crestview 55, Garrettsville Garfield 8

Convoy Crestview 52, Columbus Grove 39

Cooper, Ky. 70, Mt. Notre Dame 55

Cortland Maplewood 57, Windham 46

Cory-Rawson 57, N. Baltimore 24

Crown City S. Gallia 67, McDermott Scioto NW 27

Dalton 60, Rittman 25

Day. Christian 25, Yellow Springs 14

Defiance Tinora 40, Edgerton 35

Delaware Christian 51, Granville Christian 18

Delphos Jefferson 57, Harrod Allen E. 41

Delphos St. John's 55, New Bremen 44

Doylestown Chippewa 57, Creston Norwayne 39

Fairview, Ky. 40, Scioto Christian 25

Frankfort Adena 63, Hillsboro 45

Franklin Furnace Green 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 16

Ft. Loramie 69, Russia 31

Girard 68, Cortland Lakeview 33

Groveport Madison Christian 44, Zanesville Rosecrans 29

Hamilton Ross 49, Ursuline Academy 27

Hannibal River 71, Magnolia, W.Va. 30

Hanoverton United 45, E. Palestine 36

Jackson 50, Piketon 33

Kalida 30, Ottoville 28

Kinsman Badger 64, Warren Lordstown 10

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, Campbell Memorial 15

Lebanon 54, Cin. Winton Woods 46

Lima Bath 59, Kenton 30

Lima Perry 57, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Louisville 67, Wooster 54

Lowellville 62, Sebring McKinley 9

Lynchburg-Clay 75, Manchester 10

Maria Stein Marion Local 39, St. Henry 33

McComb 56, Arlington 50

Middletown Madison Senior 40, Eaton 13

Millersburg W. Holmes 57, Zanesville 28

Milton-Union 47, Sidney Lehman 46

Minster 49, Rockford Parkway 42

Monroe 46, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 32

Monroeville 46, Norwalk St. Paul 33

Morral Ridgedale 46, Mansfield Christian 45

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39, McDonald 22

N. Lewisburg Triad 42, DeGraff Riverside 37

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 32, Lawrence School 26

New Lebanon Dixie 48, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 26

Niles McKinley 47, Struthers 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 52, Elida 20

Peebles 60, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39

Portsmouth W. 45, Waverly 40

Proctorville Fairland 80, Coal Grove 30

RULH 52, Leesburg Fairfield 47

Rayland Buckeye 44, Barnesville 32

Salineville Southern 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 2

Sardinia Eastern Brown 45, W. Union 27

Shaker Hts. Laurel 73, Akr. Ellet 30

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Glouster Trimble 26

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, Newton Local 35

Van Wert 46, Defiance 44

Versailles 40, Ft. Recovery 28

Warren Champion 53, Youngs. Liberty 21

Warren JFK 71, Ravenna SE 63

Waterford 56, Belpre 34

Waynesfield-Goshen 57, Dola Hardin Northern 25

Wellsville 47, Lisbon David Anderson 45

Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 30

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Shadyside 28

Youngs. Chaney High School 42, Hubbard 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

