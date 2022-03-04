Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brunswick 60, Olmsted Falls 57

Cle. Hts. 51, Twinsburg 43

Lima Sr. 62, Sylvania Southview 38

Perrysburg 62, Findlay 43

Region 2=

Akr. Hoban 46, Aurora 38

Medina 66, Amherst Steele 41

Mentor 75, Mayfield 68

Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Warren Harding 29

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. Glenville 60, Tallmadge 57

Medina Buckeye 58, Rocky River Lutheran W. 55

Youngs. Chaney High School 60, Chagrin Falls 47

Region 6=

Akr. Buchtel 53, Akr. East 32

Gates Mills Gilmour 64, E. Cle. Shaw 48

Huron 64, Norwalk 43

Lexington 44, Mansfield Sr. 33

Region 7=

Heath 49, Cols. Beechcroft 45

Region 8=

Cols. Linden-McKinley 55, Bloom-Carroll 40

Division III=

Region10=

Collins Western Reserve 55, Willard 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 45, Bluffton 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 26

Oregon Stritch 59, Genoa Area 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 32

Pemberville Eastwood 61, Liberty Center 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

