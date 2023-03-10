Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
State Semifinal=
Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctorville Fairland 34
Cin. Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47
Division IV=
State Semifinal=
New Madison Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34
Tol. Christian 57, New Middletown Spring. 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
