Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

State Semifinal=

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Proctorville Fairland 34

Cin. Purcell Marian 61, Bryan 47

Division IV=

State Semifinal=

New Madison Tri-Village 51, Berlin Hiland 34

Tol. Christian 57, New Middletown Spring. 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

