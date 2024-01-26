Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 42, Akr. Garfield 30

Albany Alexander 33, McArthur Vinton County 30

Andrews Osborne Academy 47, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 11

Anna 55, Houston 24

Archbold 48, Delta 46

Ashland 60, New Philadelphia 43

Ashtabula St John 59, Warren Lordstown 16

Athens 67, Circleville Logan Elm 53

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42

Belmont Union Local 37, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 35

Belpre 63, Reedsville Eastern 18

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, McDonald 24

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 8

Bishop Watterson 49, Dresden Tri-Valley 42

Bloom-Carroll 73, Richwood N. Union 41

Botkins 53, Sidney Fairlawn 20

Bowerston Conotton Valley 40, Lore City Buckeye Trail 30

Bryan 41, Hamler Patrick Henry 40

Canfield S. Range 21, Hubbard 20

Carlisle 50, Eaton 20

Casstown Miami E. 68, Troy Christian 40

Columbiana 57, Youngs. Valley Christian 5

Columbiana Crestview 55, Newton Falls 10

Columbus Grove 56, Spencerville 40

Covington 45, Milton-Union 43

Day. Meadowdale 65, Day. Stivers 28

Doylestown Chippewa 46, Smithville 34

E. Liverpool 62, Beaver 25

Elyria Open Door 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 40

Fayetteville-Perry 48, Sardinia Eastern Brown 17

Findlay 48, Tol. Whitmer 31

Fostoria 43, Pemberville Eastwood 37

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Richmond Hts. 42

Georgetown 42, New Richmond 38

Girard 44, Struthers 21

Gorham Fayette 39, Pioneer N. Central 23

Hamilton Ross 61, Franklin 25

Hanoverton United 60, Wellsville 36

Haviland Wayne Trace 37, Antwerp 29

Ironton Rock Hill 40, Ironton 25

Kinsman Badger 59, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31

Leavittsburg LaBrae 47, Brookfield 32

Lees Creek E. Clinton 38, Blanchester 35

Legacy Christian 57, Day. Christian 25

Liberty Center 65, Swanton 25

Lima Bath 41, Celina 27

Lisbon David Anderson 49, Leetonia 17

Logan 39, Chillicothe 29

Lynchburg-Clay 55, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Marietta 40, Vincent Warren 29

Marion Pleasant 61, Ontario 36

Martins Ferry 68, Brooke, W.Va. 23

Maumee 48, Oak Harbor 32

McComb 45, Arcadia 26

Mineral Ridge 54, Lowellville 43

Minford 46, S. Webster 30

Minster 51, New Knoxville 29

Monroeville 43, Collins Western Reserve 36

Morral Ridgedale 31, N. Baltimore 25

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 49, Dola Hardin Northern 43

Nelsonville-York 58, Pomeroy Meigs 45

New Middletown Spring. 42, Sebring McKinley 15

New Riegel 46, Gibsonburg 40

Newton Local 57, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 36

Orwell Grand Valley 44, Cornerstone Christian 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Van Wert 26

Ottoville 74, Ft. Jennings 31

Pandora-Gilboa 46, Bloomdale Elmwood 36

Paulding 64, Hicksville 31

Peebles 58, West Union 30

Peninsula Woodridge 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 44

Perrysburg 58, Sylvania Northview 36

Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 27

Portsmouth 57, Chesapeake 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, New Boston Glenwood 23

Proctorville Fairland 74, South Point 36

RULH 49, Manchester 28

Rockford Parkway 47, Coldwater 36

Rossford 60, Tontogany Otsego 45

Salineville Southern 55, E. Palestine 20

Seaman N. Adams 59, Leesburg Fairfield 30

Shaker Hts. Laurel 62, Hudson WRA 45

Sidney Lehman 38, DeGraff Riverside 36

Sparta Highland 49, Galion 24

Stewart Federal Hocking 47, Racine Southern 6

Streetsboro 62, Mogadore Field 46

Van Buren 45, Vanlue 29

Vienna Mathews 51, Fairport Harbor Harding 17

Warren Champion 65, Campbell Memorial 12

Wauseon 52, Metamora Evergreen 36

Waverly 49, Wheelersburg 41

Windham 47, Bristol 39

Youngs. East 49, Niles McKinley 30

Youngs. Liberty 33, Garrettsville Garfield 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin Furnace Green vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 10th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

