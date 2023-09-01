Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Brooke, W.Va. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Kettering Alter 35, Day. Meadowdale 0

Morenci, Mich. 66, Stryker 42

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8

Tol. St. Francis 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 19

Troy 16, Vandalia Butler 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

