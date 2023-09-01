Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brooke, W.Va. 28, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Kettering Alter 35, Day. Meadowdale 0
Morenci, Mich. 66, Stryker 42
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 34, Cin. Gamble Montessori 8
Tol. St. Francis 28, Birmingham Brother Rice, Mich. 19
Troy 16, Vandalia Butler 7
