Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 76, St. Clairsville 67

Castalia Margaretta 74, New London 48

Clyde 56, Sandusky 50

Continental 54, Hamler Patrick Henry 46

Fostoria 56, Liberty Center 54

Fremont St. Joseph 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50

Huron 55, Norwalk 36

Kansas Lakota 73, Lakeside Danbury 57

Metamora Evergreen 32, Delta 18

Sandusky St. Mary 65, Old Fort 54

Tiffin Columbian 55, Sandusky Perkins 47

Vermilion 47, Bellevue 46

Wauseon 40, Archbold 34

Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Grove City Christian 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pettisville vs. Edon, ccd.

Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Copley, ccd.

Tontogany Otsego vs. Maumee, ppd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Montpelier, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

