Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 36, Arcadia 6
Bradford 27, New Lebanon Dixie 10
Cin. Hughes 40, Cin. Western Hills 6
Cle. Glenville 28, St. Edward (OH) 27
Cols. Briggs 20, Cols. Eastmoor 14
Cols. Walnut Ridge 20, Cols. Marion-Franklin 14, OT
Day. Dunbar 22, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
Garfield Hts. 48, Lorain 14
Leipsic 40, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 10
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Parma Hts. Holy Name 3
Riverside Stebbins 48, W. Carrollton 20
Tipp City Tippecanoe 25, Vandalia Butler 7
Tol. Bowsher 20, Tol. Waite 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
