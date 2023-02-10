Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cin. Riverview East 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 26
Cle. St. Ignatius 80, Lyndhurst Brush 59
Collins Western Reserve 59, New London 31
Cols. Mifflin 70, Cols. Briggs 55
Cols. Patriot Prep 61, Granville Christian 47
Garfield Hts. 72, Lorain 42
Heartland Christian 51, Kinsman Badger 50
Kettering Alter 41, Day. Carroll 40
Lakewood St. Edward 78, Cle. Hay 24
Monroeville 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
