Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 74, Ashtabula Lakeside 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 53, Doylestown Chippewa 46

Arcadia 44, Arlington 36

Ashland Crestview 56, Norwalk St Paul 38

Ashland Mapleton 43, Greenwich S. Cent. 37

Bloomdale Elmwood 49, Vanlue 26

Bryan 58, Swanton 19

Bucyrus Wynford 51, Attica Seneca E. 37

Castalia Margaretta 60, Milan Edison 32

Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Independence 45

Circleville 47, McArthur Vinton County 28

Coldwater 59, Delphos St John's 30

Cols. Africentric 44, Grove City 38

Convoy Crestview 62, Van Wert Lincolnview 33

Cortland Maplewood 55, Heartland Christian 35

Defiance Ayersville 47, Sherwood Fairview 37

Delphos Jefferson 55, Columbus Grove 47

E. Can. 52, Lisbon David Anderson 34

Edgerton 61, Hicksville 26

Edon 53, Holgate 16

Elmore Woodmore 29, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19

Findlay Liberty-Benton 48, Van Buren 11

Fredericktown 52, Newark Licking Valley 42

Fremont Ross 58, Bowling Green 4

Ft. Recovery 46, New Knoxville 29

Garrettsville Garfield 42, Bristol 32

Gates Mills Gilmour 51, Perry 41

Genoa 49, Fostoria 38

Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Delta 42

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Paulding 37

Holland Springfield 52, Sylvania Southview 21

Johnstown 43, Howard E. Knox 30

Kalida 67, Continental 9

Kansas Lakota 60, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Kenton 74, Lima Shawnee 60

Kinsman Badger 62, Leavittsburg LaBrae 57

Lakeside Danbury 61, Gibsonburg 59

Liberty Center 54, Metamora Evergreen 34

Lima Bath 40, St Marys 28

Lima Perry 39, Morral Ridgedale 24

Marion Elgin 58, Dola Hardin Northern 28

McComb 57, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

McDonald 71, Vienna Mathews 55

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, N. Baltimore 41

Middlefield Cardinal 64, Andrews Osborne Academy 36

Millersburg W. Holmes 41, Bellville Clear Fork 38

Minerva 41, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 28

Minster 43, New Bremen 35

Montpelier 56, Gorham Fayette 32

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 45, Lucas 25

Northwood 32, Oregon Stritch 29

Oak Harbor 52, Tontogany Otsego 22

Ontario 61, Ashland 59

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Defiance 20

Painesville Riverside 61, Willoughby S. 29

Perrysburg 56, Findlay 51

Pettisville 54, W. Unity Hilltop 29

Plymouth 43, Collins Western Reserve 26

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Corning Miller 3

Rossford 45, Millbury Lake 31

Sebring McKinley 27, Leetonia 24

Shelby 58, Willard 38

Smithville 58, Creston Norwayne 36

Solon 72, Rocky River Magnificat 8

Spencerville 60, Ada 16

St Henry 42, Rockford Parkway 28

Stryker 58, Pioneer N. Central 32

Sycamore Mohawk 66, Bucyrus 39

Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 38

Wapakoneta 37, Celina 26

Wauseon 53, Archbold 31

Waynesfield-Goshen 54, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 43

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Sylvania Northview 34

Youngs. Mooney 48, Hubbard 28

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 49

Cin. Winton Woods 53, Ursuline Academy 15

Milford 40, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Seton 45, Cin. Mt Healthy 32

Division II=

Region 7=

Athens 62, Waverly 52

Chillicothe Unioto 67, Greenfield McClain 27

Marietta 51, Circleville Logan Elm 37

Proctorville Fairland 74, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Region 8=

New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49

Division III=

Region 11=

Frankfort Adena 58, Leesburg Fairfield 49

Ironton Rock Hill 45, Peebles 31

Portsmouth W. 40, Sardinia Eastern Brown 14

S. Webster 53, Belpre 47

South Point 52, Southeastern 43

Stewart Federal Hocking 63, Nelsonville-York 42

Region 12=

Cin. Country Day 67, Cin. N. College Hill 5

Cin. Seven Hills 61, Batavia Clermont NE 49

Houston 47, New Lebanon Dixie 35

Middletown Madison 43, Arcanum 40

Milton-Union 57, Anna 52

Division IV=

Region 15=

Crown City S. Gallia 65, Portsmouth Clay 23

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Beaver Eastern 40

Glouster Trimble 44, New Boston Glenwood 34

Mowrystown Whiteoak 51, Bainbridge Paint Valley 32

Racine Southern 47, Lucasville Valley 40

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

