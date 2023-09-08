Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
East 30, Day. Thurgood Marshall 28
Middletown Madison Senior 34, New Paris National Trail 7
Milton-Union 51, Sidney Lehman 34
Richmond Edison 34, Oak Glen, W.Va. 0
Tol. Start 30, Tol. Scott 26
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
