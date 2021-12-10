dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. North 8

Akr. Garfield 40, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 48, Akr. Firestone 39

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Kinsman Badger 45

Apple Creek Waynedale 74, West Salem Northwestern 19

Arcanum 72, New Lebanon Dixie 29

Bellbrook 58, Franklin 25

Belmont Union Local 75, Bellaire 37

Blanchester 41, Bethel-Tate 34

Bristol 51, Fairport Harbor Harding 40

Brookfield 54, Campbell Memorial 14

Bryan 53, Hicksville 19

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 43

Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 16

Chillicothe Unioto 70, Piketon 33

Columbiana 53, Youngs. Valley Christian 25

Columbus Grove 44, Ada 19

Cory-Rawson 56, Arlington 30

Dalton 56, Rittman 16

Delphos Jefferson 42, Bluffton 29

Doylestown Chippewa 51, Creston Norwayne 42

Elida 47, Kenton 29

Ft. Loramie 50, Botkins 18

Ft. Recovery 49, Delphos St. John's 39

Girard 44, Jefferson Area 42, OT

Hanoverton United 59, Wellsville 11

Hudson WRA 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 38

Jackson 39, Greenfield McClain 26

Latham Western 61, New Boston Glenwood 50

Legacy Christian 52, Day. Miami Valley 16

Leipsic 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 51

Lisbon David Anderson 53, Leetonia 51

Louisville 65, Massillon 44

Lynchburg-Clay 53, Manchester 10

Mansfield Madison 38, Ashland 34

Maria Stein Marion Local 46, St. Henry 21

Marion Elgin 50, Lima Perry 48

Martins Ferry 40, Cambridge 24

Middletown Madison Senior 37, Eaton 33

Milan Edison 52, Tiffin Calvert 45

Miller City 49, Ottoville 36

Minster 47, New Bremen 41

Morral Ridgedale 53, Dola Hardin Northern 23

Mt. Orab Western Brown 50, Batavia 41

N. Baltimore 42, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 38

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 72, Mineral Ridge 33

Nelsonville-York 48, McArthur Vinton County 39

New Carlisle Tecumseh 56, Sandusky St. Mary 34

New Hope Christian 53, Whitehall-Yearling 42

New Knoxville 47, Coldwater 27

New Middletown Spring. 55, McDonald 36

New Riegel 54, Genoa Area 25

Norton 59, Ravenna 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Wapakoneta 35

Peebles 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 13

Peninsula Woodridge 61, Mogadore Field 44

Poland Seminary 51, Struthers 30

Pomeroy Meigs 74, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 55

Proctorville Fairland 59, Gallipolis Gallia 24

Richmond Edison 47, E. Liverpool 32

S. Point 35, Ironton 27

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, W. Union 31

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Corning Miller 14

Tipp City Bethel 50, Day. Northridge 9

Uhrichsville Claymont 44, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42

Van Buren 50, McComb 20

Vienna Mathews 28, Cortland Maplewood 26

W. Carrollton 62, Fairborn 22

Warren Champion 48, Newton Falls 18

Wauseon 68, Delta 41

Wheelersburg 51, Portsmouth W. 46

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 73, Shadyside 64

Williamsburg 32, Batavia Clermont NE 23

Williamsport Westfall 44, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Sarahsville Shenandoah 37

Wooster 65, Mt. Vernon 59

Youngs. Liberty 69, Columbiana Crestview 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

