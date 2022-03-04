Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Cin. Country Day 47, Ft. Loramie 40

Dalton 50, Bristol 38

Glouster Trimble 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 49

New Knoxville 35, Convoy Crestview 26

New Madison Tri-Village 54, Danville 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 61, New Middletown Spring. 28

Tol. Christian 39, Columbus Grove 36

Waterford 40, Sugar Grove Berne Union 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

