Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Marietta 30

Hamilton Badin 65, Seton 34

New Middletown Spring. 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48

Poland Seminary 56, Jefferson Area 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Bluffton vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.

Delphos St. John's vs. Versailles, ppd.

Milton-Union vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.

Morral Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.

Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ppd.

W. Unity Hilltop vs. Stryker, ppd.

Wellsville vs. Leetonia, ccd.

Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

