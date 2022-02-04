Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beverly Ft. Frye 55, Marietta 30
Hamilton Badin 65, Seton 34
New Middletown Spring. 55, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 48
Poland Seminary 56, Jefferson Area 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Hartley vs. Bishop Watterson, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Bluffton vs. Columbus Grove, ppd.
Delphos St. John's vs. Versailles, ppd.
Milton-Union vs. DeGraff Riverside, ppd.
Morral Ridgedale vs. Waynesfield-Goshen, ppd.
Sylvania Southview vs. Maumee, ppd.
W. Unity Hilltop vs. Stryker, ppd.
Wellsville vs. Leetonia, ccd.
Youngs. Valley Christian vs. Hanoverton United, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
