Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castalia Margaretta 80, Norwalk St. Paul 35

Clyde 74, Vermilion 44

Cols. Beechcroft 78, Cols. Centennial 26

Edon 48, Holgate 31

Gibsonburg 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45

Gorham Fayette 44, Montpelier 27

Heath 59, Granville 58

Huron 43, Bellevue 38

Lakeside Danbury 54, Kansas Lakota 48

Norwalk 52, Sandusky Perkins 49

Old Fort 47, Sandusky St. Mary 41

Pettisville 60, W. Unity Hilltop 27

Sandusky 64, Tiffin Columbian 62

Tiffin Calvert 53, Fremont St. Joseph 16

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Delta 16

Zanesville Rosecrans 62, Liberty Christian Academy 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

