Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 27, New Matamoras Frontier 25

Cin. Aiken 12, Cin. Shroder 6

Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Conneaut 20, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Day. Thurgood Marshall 28, Cin. Dohn High School 16

Defiance 38, Napoleon 13

Delphos St. John's 45, Delphos Jefferson 6

East 36, Day. Meadowdale 6

Galion 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20

Kettering Fairmont 24, Kettering Alter 21

Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Lima Shawnee 14

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 27, Vienna Mathews 0

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Hannibal River 20

Niles McKinley 35, Warren Howland 14

Philo 28, Athens 13

Portsmouth 59, Lucasville Valley 29

Tiffin Calvert 14, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Warren JFK 26, Warren Champion 7

Waterford 20, Albany Alexander 0

Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 7, susp. at Half, resume 8/18 noon

Massillon Perry 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 18, susp. 3rd quarter

Kent Roosevelt 21, Ravenna 14, susp. 3rd quarter, resume 8/19, 4 pm

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

