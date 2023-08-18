Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 27, New Matamoras Frontier 25
Cin. Aiken 12, Cin. Shroder 6
Cin. Withrow 42, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Conneaut 20, Orwell Grand Valley 0
Day. Thurgood Marshall 28, Cin. Dohn High School 16
Defiance 38, Napoleon 13
Delphos St. John's 45, Delphos Jefferson 6
East 36, Day. Meadowdale 6
Galion 28, Bucyrus Wynford 20
Kettering Fairmont 24, Kettering Alter 21
Lima Cent. Cath. 42, Lima Shawnee 14
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 27, Vienna Mathews 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21, Hannibal River 20
Niles McKinley 35, Warren Howland 14
Philo 28, Athens 13
Portsmouth 59, Lucasville Valley 29
Tiffin Calvert 14, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Warren JFK 26, Warren Champion 7
Waterford 20, Albany Alexander 0
Xenia 36, Beavercreek 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. East 14, Youngs. Chaney High School 7, susp. at Half, resume 8/18 noon
Massillon Perry 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 18, susp. 3rd quarter
Kent Roosevelt 21, Ravenna 14, susp. 3rd quarter, resume 8/19, 4 pm
___
