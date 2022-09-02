dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brooke, W.Va. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek 7

Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0

Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38

Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26

Milton-Union 45, Day. Oakwood 13

Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Metamora Evergreen 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.

Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
2
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose
3
Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year
4
18-year-old shoots, kills Logan County stepfather: ‘I had to stop him’
5
Springfield diner moving to new location
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top