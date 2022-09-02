Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Brooke, W.Va. 21, Wintersville Indian Creek 7
Cols. Briggs 14, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Garfield Hts. 46, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 38
Lenawee Christian, Mich. 34, Tol. Christian 26
Milton-Union 45, Day. Oakwood 13
Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Metamora Evergreen 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Hughes vs. Lockland, ccd.
Cols. Linden-McKinley vs. Millersport, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
2
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose
3
Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year
4
18-year-old shoots, kills Logan County stepfather: ‘I had to stop him’
5
Springfield diner moving to new location