Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Circleville 49
Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Cols. Beechcroft 53
Day. Chaminade Julienne 70, Cin. St. Xavier 42
Grand River Academy 67, Hudson WRA 57
Hamilton Badin 75, Bishop Fenwick 63, OT
Hanoverton United 67, Leetonia 23
Marietta 53, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 39
Minford 45, Waverly 36
Shelby 61, Marion Harding 44
Wellsville 69, Salineville Southern 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
