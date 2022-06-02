dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Regional Semifinal
Division I
Region 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, N. Can. Hoover 0

Region 2

Hilliard Darby at Grove City, ppd. to June 3.

New Albany at Westerville North, ppd. to June 3.

Region 4

Cin. Moeller at Fairfield, ppd. to June 3.

Mason at Lebanon, ppd. to June 3.

Division II
Region 5

Chardon 4, Chagrin Falls 1

Region 6

Tiffin Columbian 1, Defiance 0

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 6, Cleves Taylor 0

Division III
Region 9

Gates Mills Hawken 2, Canfield S. Range 1

Region 10

Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Pemberville Eastwood 1

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland 10, Minford 3

Region 12

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Reading 3

Division IV
Region 13

Tiffin Calvert 5, Bristolville Bristol 3

Region 14

Antwerp 11, Plymouth 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0

Region 16

Russia 6, S. Charleston SE 2

