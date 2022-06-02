Thursday's Scores

|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, N. Can. Hoover 0
Hilliard Darby at Grove City, ppd. to June 3.
New Albany at Westerville North, ppd. to June 3.
Cin. Moeller at Fairfield, ppd. to June 3.
Mason at Lebanon, ppd. to June 3.
Chardon 4, Chagrin Falls 1
Tiffin Columbian 1, Defiance 0
Hamilton Badin 6, Cleves Taylor 0
Gates Mills Hawken 2, Canfield S. Range 1
Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Pemberville Eastwood 1
Proctorville Fairland 10, Minford 3
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 6, Reading 3
Tiffin Calvert 5, Bristolville Bristol 3
Antwerp 11, Plymouth 1
Berlin Hiland 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0
Russia 6, S. Charleston SE 2
