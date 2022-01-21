Hamburger icon
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 46, Liberty Center 42

Arlington 50, Pandora-Gilboa 32

Ashville Teays Valley 70, Circleville Logan Elm 17

Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Williamsport Westfall 18

Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 19

Belmont Union Local 64, Barnesville 12

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Atwater Waterloo 34

Bloom-Carroll 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40

Bluffton 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 50

Brookfield 53, Youngs. Liberty 46

Brookville 28, Middletown Madison Senior 26

Bryan 52, Delta 24

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Newton Local 45

Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 33

Centerville 59, Beavercreek 55

Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Thornville Sheridan 62

Circleville 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 36

Cle. John Marshall 66, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56

Coldwater 49, Versailles 33

Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Hamilton 31

Cols. Northland 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 4

Cols. Wellington 45, Granville Christian 34

Columbiana 35, Youngs. Valley Christian 19

Cortland Maplewood 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 36

Coshocton 44, Warsaw River View 40

Dalton 44, Rittman 2

Defiance Ayersville 40, Antwerp 33

Delaware Christian 45, Northside Christian 17

Delaware Christian 46, Shekinah Christian 20

Delphos Jefferson 56, Convoy Crestview 43

Eastlake North 66, Chardon 46

Elida 49, Defiance 35

Elmore Woodmore 69, Tontogany Otsego 28

Fayetteville-Perry 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, McComb 20

Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Unioto 48

Ft. Recovery 37, St. Henry 30

Garrettsville Garfield 57, Campbell Memorial 19

Goshen 70, Batavia 48

Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Plymouth 31

Hannibal River 57, Shadyside 54

Hanoverton United 70, Wellsville 28

Hilliard Bradley 45, Dublin Jerome 31

Hubbard 46, Niles McKinley 26

Jefferson Area 42, Girard 25

Kent Roosevelt 66, Mogadore Field 32

Kinsman Badger 69, Warren Lordstown 14

Lakeside Danbury 28, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18

Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Newton Falls 23

Lees Creek E. Clinton 76, Blanchester 57

Legacy Christian 56, Day. Christian 35

Lima Bath 40, Celina 21

Lima Perry 39, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 29

Lisbon Beaver 33, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 40

Lucasville Valley 66, Beaver Eastern 41

Mayfield 50, Kirtland 40

McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 41

McDonald 54, Mineral Ridge 24

Metamora Evergreen 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 36

Morral Ridgedale 40, Marion Elgin 24

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, Vanlue 17

Mt. Orab Western Brown 47, Wilmington 38

Mt. Vernon 52, Wooster 44

N. Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 45

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 55, Cin. NW 18

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Lowellville 34

New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 34

New Middletown Spring. 67, Sebring McKinley 18

Northwood 53, Tol. Maumee Valley 30

Norwalk St. Paul 54, New London 33

Notre Dame Academy 34, Tol. St. Ursula 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Van Wert 40

Ottoville 66, Ft. Jennings 29

Oxford Talawanda 50, Hamilton Ross 31

Painesville Riverside 54, Willoughby S. 40

Peebles 50, RULH 18

Rayland Buckeye 44, Bridgeport 16

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Leesburg Fairfield 38

Struthers 50, Poland Seminary 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Findlay 32

Uhrichsville Claymont 61, E. Can. 37

Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37

Van Buren 54, Arcadia 15

W. Liberty-Salem 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 12

Warren Champion 66, Columbiana Crestview 35

Waterford 48, Belpre 10

Waverly 46, Washington C.H. 33

Williamsburg 41, Felicity-Franklin 25

Windham 40, Southington Chalker 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Youngs. Ursuline 47, Youngs. Chaney High School 10

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

