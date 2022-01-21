Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 46, Liberty Center 42
Arlington 50, Pandora-Gilboa 32
Ashville Teays Valley 70, Circleville Logan Elm 17
Bainbridge Paint Valley 58, Williamsport Westfall 18
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 19
Belmont Union Local 64, Barnesville 12
Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Atwater Waterloo 34
Bloom-Carroll 50, Sugar Grove Berne Union 40
Bluffton 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 50
Brookfield 53, Youngs. Liberty 46
Brookville 28, Middletown Madison Senior 26
Bryan 52, Delta 24
Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Newton Local 45
Canfield S. Range 35, Cortland Lakeview 33
Centerville 59, Beavercreek 55
Cin. Purcell Marian 68, Thornville Sheridan 62
Circleville 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 42, New Richmond 36
Cle. John Marshall 66, Oak Glen, W.Va. 56
Coldwater 49, Versailles 33
Cols. Franklin Hts. 43, Hamilton 31
Cols. Northland 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 4
Cols. Wellington 45, Granville Christian 34
Columbiana 35, Youngs. Valley Christian 19
Cortland Maplewood 48, Fairport Harbor Harding 36
Coshocton 44, Warsaw River View 40
Dalton 44, Rittman 2
Defiance Ayersville 40, Antwerp 33
Delaware Christian 45, Northside Christian 17
Delaware Christian 46, Shekinah Christian 20
Delphos Jefferson 56, Convoy Crestview 43
Eastlake North 66, Chardon 46
Elida 49, Defiance 35
Elmore Woodmore 69, Tontogany Otsego 28
Fayetteville-Perry 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38
Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, McComb 20
Frankfort Adena 56, Chillicothe Unioto 48
Ft. Recovery 37, St. Henry 30
Garrettsville Garfield 57, Campbell Memorial 19
Goshen 70, Batavia 48
Greenwich S. Cent. 62, Plymouth 31
Hannibal River 57, Shadyside 54
Hanoverton United 70, Wellsville 28
Hilliard Bradley 45, Dublin Jerome 31
Hubbard 46, Niles McKinley 26
Jefferson Area 42, Girard 25
Kent Roosevelt 66, Mogadore Field 32
Kinsman Badger 69, Warren Lordstown 14
Lakeside Danbury 28, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 34, Newton Falls 23
Lees Creek E. Clinton 76, Blanchester 57
Legacy Christian 56, Day. Christian 35
Lima Bath 40, Celina 21
Lima Perry 39, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 29
Lisbon Beaver 33, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 32
Lisbon David Anderson 41, Leetonia 40
Lucasville Valley 66, Beaver Eastern 41
Mayfield 50, Kirtland 40
McArthur Vinton County 56, Nelsonville-York 41
McDonald 54, Mineral Ridge 24
Metamora Evergreen 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 36
Morral Ridgedale 40, Marion Elgin 24
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54, Vanlue 17
Mt. Orab Western Brown 47, Wilmington 38
Mt. Vernon 52, Wooster 44
N. Baltimore 50, Cory-Rawson 45
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 55, Cin. NW 18
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 54, Lowellville 34
New Bremen 47, Rockford Parkway 34
New Middletown Spring. 67, Sebring McKinley 18
Northwood 53, Tol. Maumee Valley 30
Norwalk St. Paul 54, New London 33
Notre Dame Academy 34, Tol. St. Ursula 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Van Wert 40
Ottoville 66, Ft. Jennings 29
Oxford Talawanda 50, Hamilton Ross 31
Painesville Riverside 54, Willoughby S. 40
Peebles 50, RULH 18
Rayland Buckeye 44, Bridgeport 16
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Leesburg Fairfield 38
Struthers 50, Poland Seminary 49
Tol. Cent. Cath. 46, Findlay 32
Uhrichsville Claymont 61, E. Can. 37
Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37
Van Buren 54, Arcadia 15
W. Liberty-Salem 52, N. Lewisburg Triad 12
Warren Champion 66, Columbiana Crestview 35
Waterford 48, Belpre 10
Waverly 46, Washington C.H. 33
Williamsburg 41, Felicity-Franklin 25
Windham 40, Southington Chalker 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Youngs. Ursuline 47, Youngs. Chaney High School 10
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/