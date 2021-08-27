dayton-daily-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Britton-Deerfield, Mich. def. Lakeside Danbury, forfeit

Carlisle 35, Casstown Miami E. 7

Steubenville 41, New Philadelphia 7

Latham Western vs. West Union, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

