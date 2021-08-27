Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Britton-Deerfield, Mich. def. Lakeside Danbury, forfeit
Carlisle 35, Casstown Miami E. 7
Steubenville 41, New Philadelphia 7
Latham Western vs. West Union, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
