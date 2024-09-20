Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Ansonia 34, New Madison Tri-Village 28
East 73, Cols. Mifflin 6
Toronto 53, Oak Glen, W.Va. 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
DeWine, Springfield mayor Rue speak out about expected Trump visit
2
DeWine: Two new Springfield health clinics coming, as Haitian influx...
3
Trump says he’ll visit Springfield ‘in the next two weeks’
4
Springfield election debate canceled; organizers ‘prioritizing safety’
5
Springfield mayor adds temporary emergency powers to address safety...