Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 20, Warrensville Hts. 6

Cin. Taft 33, Cin. Woodward 0

Cols. Marion-Franklin 6, South 0

Cols. Northland 27, Cols. Beechcroft 20

Day. Dunbar 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Whitehall-Yearling 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

Marion Elgin 26, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Woodward 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

