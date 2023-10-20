Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bedford 20, Warrensville Hts. 6
Cin. Taft 33, Cin. Woodward 0
Cols. Marion-Franklin 6, South 0
Cols. Northland 27, Cols. Beechcroft 20
Day. Dunbar 36, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 23, Whitehall-Yearling 7
Gates Mills Gilmour 27, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Uhrichsville Claymont 0
Marion Elgin 26, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Tol. Waite 36, Tol. Woodward 0
