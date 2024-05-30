BreakingNews
Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes

Thursday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Regional Semfinal

Division I

Region 1

Twinsburg 6, Wooster 0

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Region 4

Region 5

Beloit W. Branch 6, Youngs. Ursuline 0

Region 6

Napoleon 9, Huron 0

Region 7

Waverly 2, Washington C.H. 0

Region 8

Hamilton Badin 4, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Division III

Region 9

Perry 9, Creston Norwayne 8

Region 10

Millbury Lake 6, Bucyrus Wynford 1

Region 12

Cin. Christian 4, Brookville 2

Division IV

Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 2, Lake Center Christian 1

Region 14

Leipsic 10, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 13, Reedsville Eastern 2

Region 16

Troy Christian 13, Bradford 8

