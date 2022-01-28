Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 49, Piketon 34

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 45, Gibsonburg 36

Bellevue 35, Vermilion 26

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Rayland Buckeye 36

Carey 48, New Riegel 39

Clyde 74, Milan Edison 34

Fredericktown 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Cols. Marion-Franklin 44

Granville Christian 53, Northside Christian 52

Kansas Lakota 61, Lakeside Danbury 51

Martins Ferry 44, Belmont Union Local 42

Pomeroy Meigs 76, Crooksville 36

Port Clinton 71, Tol. Bowsher 59

STVM 56, Cle. St. Ignatius 38

Sandusky 71, Norwalk 67, OT

Tiffin Columbian 64, Sandusky Perkins 47

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Magnolia, W.Va. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Former Springfield, Alabama football player arrested
2
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms planning new facility in N. Kentucky
3
Former Congressman, business leader Clarence J. ‘Bud’ Brown dies
4
Ohio justices question whether they should have taken speed camera case
5
Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top