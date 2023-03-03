Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Castalia Margaretta 53, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Liberty Center 29
Division IV=
Regional Semifinal=
Berlin Hiland 54, Crown City S. Gallia 33
Ft. Loramie 57, Russia 42
New Middletown Spring. 44, Dalton 33
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Berlin Center Western Reserve 20
Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44
New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
