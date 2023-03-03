X
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Castalia Margaretta 53, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 52

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Liberty Center 29

Division IV=

Regional Semifinal=

Berlin Hiland 54, Crown City S. Gallia 33

Ft. Loramie 57, Russia 42

New Middletown Spring. 44, Dalton 33

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Berlin Center Western Reserve 20

Portsmouth Notre Dame 46, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Maria Stein Marion Local 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

