Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cle. JFK 32, Cle. E. Tech 6
Cle. John Adams 14, Cle. Collinwood 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Sen. Vance visits Springfield base, praises mission and economic impact
2
New Carlisle Toys and Games to close at the end of month
3
Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location
4
Woman pleads guilty to Monroe nail salon bombing attempt
5
Investigation of area Dollar General stores prompts $1M settlement