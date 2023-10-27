BreakingNews
Man who died after Clayton officer shot wanted in Middletown for threatening to kill girlfriend

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 hours ago
X

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cle. JFK 32, Cle. E. Tech 6

Cle. John Adams 14, Cle. Collinwood 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Sen. Vance visits Springfield base, praises mission and economic impact
2
New Carlisle Toys and Games to close at the end of month
3
Monroe’s Prime BBQ Smokehouse adds to its menu, plans Dayton location
4
Woman pleads guilty to Monroe nail salon bombing attempt
5
Investigation of area Dollar General stores prompts $1M settlement
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top