Thursday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Semifinal=
Division VII=
Minster 5, Russia 3
Newark Cath. 6, Tiffin Calvert 4
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
