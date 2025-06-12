Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
PREP BASEBALL=

OHSAA State Semifinal=

Division VII=

Minster 5, Russia 3

Newark Cath. 6, Tiffin Calvert 4

___

Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

