Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 66, Washington C.H. 30
Collins Western Reserve 56, Plymouth 40
Fairfield Christian 70, Granville Christian 42
Franklin Middletown Christian 72, Legacy Christian 59
Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Ashland Mapleton 45
Monroeville 76, New London 53
St. Patrick, Ky. 74, Hillsboro Christian Academy 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
