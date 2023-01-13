dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ready 66, Washington C.H. 30

Collins Western Reserve 56, Plymouth 40

Fairfield Christian 70, Granville Christian 42

Franklin Middletown Christian 72, Legacy Christian 59

Greenwich S. Cent. 54, Ashland Mapleton 45

Monroeville 76, New London 53

St. Patrick, Ky. 74, Hillsboro Christian Academy 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

