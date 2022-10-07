dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Cin. Hughes 42, Cin. Western Hills 8

Cols. Independence 54, Cols. Briggs 14

Cols. Northland 46, Cols. Centennial 8

Cols. Walnut Ridge 42, West 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
2
Pike County murder trial: Investigators testify about bullet casings...
3
Juror passes out during Butler County quadruple homicides trial
4
Butler County’s first Costco store nearing completion
5
Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top