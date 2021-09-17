dayton-daily-news logo
Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Firestone 27, Cle. John Marshall 12

Cin. Aiken 32, Cin. Dohn High School 0

Cin. College Prep. 34, Newport, Ky. 6

Day. Ponitz Tech. 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

Dola Hardin Northern 28, Lima Perry 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. vs. Rayland Buckeye, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

