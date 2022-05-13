dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 3

Delaware Hayes 10, Thomas Worthington 0

Dublin Coffman 3, Logan 0

Dublin Jerome 2, Groveport-Madison 1

Dublin Scioto 6, Westerville North 3

Gahanna Lincoln 7, Pickerington Central 3

Grove City 3, Pataskala Licking Hts. 1, suspended Fourth inning

Lancaster 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 4, Hilliard Bradley 3

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Pickerington North 4

Marysville 10, Westerville South 0

Mount Vernon 7, Hilliard Darby 1

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 11, Marion Harding 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 7, New Albany 2

Upper Arlington 5, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 4

Westerville Central 9, Cols. Bishop Watterson 6

Region 4

Beavercreek 4, Fairborn 0

Centerville 4, Springfield 3

Fairfield 4, Oxford Talawanda 0

Hamilton 6, Cin Ursuline Acad. 5

King Mills Kings 16, Harrison 5

Mason 15, Cin. West Clermont 0

West Chester Lakota West 12, Cin. Colerain 0

West Chester Lakota West 3, Cin. Turpin 1

Division II
Region 5

Akr. Hoban 15, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 0

Akr. SVSM 10, Lorain Clearview 0

Alliance Marlington 9, Streetsboro 1

Aurora 7, Perry 1

Beloit West Branch 14, Girard 0

Canfield 10, Geneva 0

Chardon NDCL 6, Alliance 1

Copley 3, Canal Fulton Northwest 1

Hubbard 10, Ashtabula Edgewood 3

Lodi Cloverleaf 9, Rocky River 6

Mogadore Field 8, Ravenna Southeast 1

Poland Seminary 5, Struthers 1

Richfield Revere 11, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Tallmadge 18, Gates Mills Hawken 1

Wooster Triway 28, Mentor Lake Catholic 0

Region 8

Batavia 8, St Bernard Roger Bacon 0

Brookville 20, Monroe 3

Eaton 19, Kettering Alter 0

Germantown Valley View 27, Day. Stivers 0

Greenville 15, Day. Ponitz 0

Hamilton Ross 13, Hamilton Badin 5

Spring. Kenton Ridge 4, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 0

Spring. Shawnee 1, St. Paris Graham 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 6, Bellefontaine 4

Urbana 13, Day. Chaminade Julienne 1

Division III
Region 9

Akr. Manchester 12, Elyria Cath. 3

Apple Creek Waynedale 12, Rocky River Lutheran West 2

Canfield South Range 18, East Palestine 0

Creston Norwayne 4, Ashland Mapleton 0

Doylestown Chippewa 5, Orrville 1

Gates Mills Gilmour 9, Columbiana 5

Hanoverton United 4, Columbiana Crestview 3

Kirtland 14, New Middletown Springfield 4

Massillon Tuslaw 18, Oberlin 0

Newton Falls 6, Andover Pymatuning Valley 1

Rootstown 10, Warren Champion 6

Sheffield Brookside 8, Wickliffe 0

Sullivan Black River 9, Navarre Fairless 4

Youngs. Mooney 4, Atwater Waterloo 0

Youngs. Ursuline 11, Orwell Grand Valley 1

Region 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 28, Worthington Christian 0

Centerburg 6, Marion Elgin 4

Milford Center Fairbanks 4, Cols. Ready 2

Region 11

Cadiz Harrison Central 15, Belmont Union Local 5

Chillicothe Zane Trace 9, Chillicothe Southeastern 7

Crooksville 2, Proctorville Fairland 0

Frankfort Adena 12, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 2

Ironton 10, New Lexington 0

Leesburg Fairfield 10, Winchester Eastern 0

Martins Ferry 15, Richmond Edison 5

Nelsonville-York 3, Reedsville Eastern 2

Portsmouth 19, South Point 0

Portsmouth West 5, Oak Hill 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 10, Beverly Fort Frye 0

Wellston 15, Albany Alexander 0

Wheelersburg 23, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Williamsport Westfall 7, Lucasville Valley 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 10, Cambridge 3

Region 12

Fredericktown 12, Baltimore Liberty Union 5

Johnstown 12, Mount Gilead 0

Division IV
Region 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 26, Oregon Stritch 0

Gibsonburg 5, Lakeside Danbury 0

Region 14

Antwerp 6, Pettisville 4

Defiance Ayersville 3, Hicksville 2

Greenwich S. Cent. 15, Vanlue 5

Haviland Wayne Trace 20, Cory-Rawson 1

Leipsic 8, Ada 0

Minster 15, Spencerville 1

Monroeville 7, New London 2

N. Baltimore 14, McComb 0

New Bremen 4, Convoy Crestview 2

Plymouth 6, Attica Seneca E. 0

Stryker 7, Edgerton 3

Sycamore Mohawk 10, Norwalk St. Paul 0

W. Unity Hilltop 16, Continental 0

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 10, Shadyside 0

Caldwell 4, New Matamoras-Frontier 2

Newcomerstown 7, Toronto 3

Strasburg-Franklin 10, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 2

Region 16

Ansonia 17, Yellow Springs 1

Bradford 10, Houston 0

Cin. Country Day 16, Lockland 6

Covington 7, DeGraff Riverside 0

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Fairfield Cin. Christian 0

Felicity-Franklin 5, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 2

Ft. Loramie 7, Tri-County North 1

Russia 10, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0

S. Charleston Southeastern 14, Cedarville 0

Union City Mississinawa Valley 6, Newton Local 5

In Other News
1
Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.
2
11-year-old girl dies following pedestrian crash in Green Twp.
3
Investments in region related to UAS and air mobility testing drawing...
4
Rumpke: Stop throwing away batteries
5
Top professional players are converging on ‘Pickleball Capital of Ohio’
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top