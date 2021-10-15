Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25
St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0
Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Fairborn 3
Tol. Rogers 27, Tol. Woodward 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.
