Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32, Lakewood 25

St. Clairsville 35, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, Fairborn 3

Tol. Rogers 27, Tol. Woodward 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Thurgood Marshall vs. Day. Dunbar, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

