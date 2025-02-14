Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 10=

Ashland def. Mansfield, forfeit

Celina 58, Wapakoneta 45

Elida 52, Bowling Green 23

Lima Shawnee 45, Defiance 35

Maumee 51, Tol. Rogers 49

Norwalk 75, Tol. Waite 12

Notre Dame Academy 83, Holland Springfield 12

Sandusky 75, Mansfield Madison 58

Tol. Cent. Cath. 57, Tol. Bowsher 52

Tol. St. Ursula 46, Tol. Scott 27

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 67, Cin. Turpin 23

Mt. Orab Western Brown 79, Cin. Aiken 37

New Carlisle Tecumseh 65, Fairborn 45

Sidney 65, Trotwood-Madison 23

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellevue 61, Ontario 21

Bryan 47, Napoleon 35

Clyde 52, Upper Sandusky 48

Kenton 68, Tol. Woodward 12

Sandusky Perkins 80, Vermilion 71, OT

Shelby 56, Lexington 50

St Marys 61, Rossford 17

Wauseon 51, Van Wert 40

Region 15=

Carrollton 53, Byesville Meadowbrook 28

McConnelsville Morgan 51, New Concord John Glenn 42

Millersburg W. Holmes 59, Cambridge 24

Minerva 55, Beaver Local 48

Philo 36, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Warsaw River View 25

Zanesville Maysville 54, E. Liverpool 48

Region 16=

Cin. McNicholas 66, Cin. Taft 16

Day. Northridge 67, Eaton 43

Tipp City Bethel 47, Bellefontaine 40

Division V=

Region 17=

Fostoria 57, Pemberville Eastwood 50

Genoa 52, Tontogany Otsego 23

Millbury Lake 44, Oak Harbor 40

Region 18=

Bellville Clear Fork 65, Galion 26

Delta 47, Bluffton 42

Huron 50, Port Clinton 31

Johnstown Northridge 49, Tree of Life 15

Lima Bath 55, Swanton 26

Paulding 53, Archbold 40

Willard 49, Ashland Crestview 37

Region 19=

Albany Alexander 53, Southeastern 43

Barnesville 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 20

Belmont Union Local 56, Coshocton 7

Bidwell River Valley 68, Ironton Rock Hill 33

Chesapeake 43, West Union 32

Chillicothe Huntington 33, Chillicothe Zane Trace 26

Magnolia Sandy Valley 57, Navarre Fairless 43

Minford 62, Pomeroy Meigs 24

Piketon 45, Williamsport Westfall 35

Richmond Edison 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 44

Wheelersburg 50, Oak Hill 5

Region 20=

Cin. Mariemont 56, Cin. Country Day 22

Cin. Summit 58, Cin. Christian 38

Frankfort Adena 54, McDermott Scioto NW 21

Ironton 67, New Lexington 48

Seaman N. Adams 69, Wellston 24

Division VI=

Region 22=

Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Hicksville 27

Region 23=

Belpre 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 27

Canal Winchester Harvest 85, Cols. Grandview Hts. 46

Dawson-Bryant High School 49, Leesburg Fairfield 36

Mowrystown Whiteoak 59, Peebles 47

RULH 63, Nelsonville-York 32

Region 24=

Centerburg 42, Mt Gilead 27

Minster 55, Coldwater 35

Newark Cath. 56, Mechanicsburg 46

Division VII=

Region 27=

Crown City S. Gallia 92, Latham Western 18

Fairfield Christian 44, Morral Ridgedale 29

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 41, Danville 26

Racine Southern 56, S. Webster 35

Shekinah Christian 49, Northside Christian 24

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Manchester 40

Region 28=

Cols. Wellington 54, Liberty Christian Academy 2

Groveport Madison Christian 36, Granville Christian 32

OTHER=

Bucyrus 48, Crestline 29

Cin. St. Ursula 53, Centerville 50

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 63, Cle. John Marshall 18

Eastlake North 54, Cle. Hay 38

Harrison 53, Loveland 42

Harvest Temple 54, Coshocton Christian 15

Milford (OH) 68, Morrow Little Miami 50

N. Lewisburg Triad 36, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 29

Strongsville 49, Western Reserve Academy 48

Warren Harding 65, Orange 13

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 68, Sylvania Northview 26

Wickliffe 46, Fuchs Mizrachi 37

