Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 63, Bucyrus Wynford 49
Cle. E. Tech 44, E. Cle. Shaw 30
Cols. KIPP 63, Cols. Cristo Rey 40
Galion 67, Sparta Highland 61
Ironton St. Joseph 68, Portsmouth Clay 64, OT
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Bishop Watterson 47
Lucasville Valley 49, Waverly 42
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Bucyrus 38
Sycamore Mohawk 62, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 13
Upper Sandusky 35, Attica Seneca E. 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
