Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Cle. John Marshall 40, Cle. Collinwood 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
