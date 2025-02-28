Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Beavercreek 61, Springboro 51

Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Kettering Fairmont 48

Division II=

Region 7=

Pataskala Licking Hts. 39, Westerville S. 36

Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Cols. Franklin Hts. 36

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bloom-Carroll 45, Heath 42

Region 15=

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Waverly 32

Delaware Buckeye Valley 60, Johnstown 51

New Lexington 60, Pomeroy Meigs 53, OT

Division V=

Region 18=

Archbold 52, Paulding 47

Castalia Margaretta 64, Huron 38

Genoa 63, Findlay Liberty-Benton 57, OT

Liberty Center 57, Pemberville Eastwood 41

Division VI=

Region 23=

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Galion Northmor 47

Division VII=

Region 25=

Norwalk St Paul 68, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Sandusky St. Mary 46, Plymouth 25

Region 26=

Arlington 60, Tiffin Calvert 18

Delphos St John's 71, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 33

Edgerton 57, Montpelier 45

Edon 39, Pettisville 29

Ft. Jennings 64, Kalida 50

Miller City 56, Ottoville 52

Minster 67, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35

Old Fort 52, New Riegel 39

Region 28=

Botkins 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 20

Jackson Center 66, Union City Mississinawa Valley 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

