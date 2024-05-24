Thursday's Scores

By by The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Massillon Jackson 3, Can. Glenoak 0

N. Can. Hoover 9, Mayfield 2

Twinsburg 3, Dover 0

Wooster 7, Cle. St. Ignatius 2

Region 2

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 1, Pickerington North 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 4, Dublin Scioto 0

Region 3

Avon 1, N. Royalton 0

Tol. Whitmer 9, Sylvania Northview 8

Region 4

Region 6

Bellville Clear Fork 8, Upper Sandusky 1

Defiance 2, Maumee 0

Huron 9, Tiffin Columbian 6

Napoleon 7, Bryan 6

Sandusky Perkins 8, Ontario 6, 9 OT

St. Marys Memorial 4, Lexington 3

Region 8

Cin. Indian Hill 5, Bellbrook 0

Hamilton Badin 6, Tipp City Tippecanoe 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 3, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Division III

Region 10

Bucyrus Wyford 7, Castalia Margaretta 5

Coldwater 7, Pemberville Eastwood 3

Findlay Liberty Benton 7, Haviland Wayne Trace 4

Marengo Highland 6, Newark Cath. 5

Millbury Lake 10, Tontogany Otsego 6

Oak Harbor 5, Milan Edison 4

Tol. Ottawa Hills 8, Archbold 1

Region 11

Lynchburg-Clay 5, Winchester Eastern 1

Minford 12, Williamsport Westfall 2

Portsmouth 2, Chillicothe Southeastern 0

Wheelersburg 13, Wellston 0

Region 12

Heath 9, W. Jefferson 0

Division IV

Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 16, Ashtabula St. John 1

Lake Center Christian 12, Dalton 7

Warren JFK 2, Mineral Ridge 0

