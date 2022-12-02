dayton-daily-news logo
X

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. North 67, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 10

Akr. Springfield 44, Akr. Coventry 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 67, Cortland Maplewood 17

Antwerp 36, Holgate 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 41

Arcadia 47, Arlington 25

Athens 41, Wellston 28

Batavia 51, New Richmond 37

Belmont Union Local 81, Cambridge 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 38, Hubbard 28

Blanchester 60, Georgetown 27

Bloomdale Elmwood 39, Rossford 35

Botkins 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

Bryan 47, Paulding 15

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 29

Camden Preble Shawnee 53, Arcanum 42

Casstown Miami E. 54, Sidney Lehman 22

Chardon 57, Struthers 55

Cin. Walnut Hills 64, Lebanon 46

Cols. DeSales 50, Cols. Northland 26

Day. Christian 46, Yellow Springs 5

Day. Meadowdale 63, East Dayton Christian School 11

Day. Oakwood 48, Brookville 35

Day. Stivers 55, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 26

Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 36

Elmore Woodmore 56, Millbury Lake 16

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Van Buren 20

Fostoria 64, Genoa Area 18

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 48, Haviland Wayne Trace 33

Galloway Westland 99, Cols. Whetstone 35

Hannibal River 73, Barnesville 41

Hanoverton United 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 22

Harrod Allen E. 54, Columbus Grove 44

Huron 42, Milan Edison 34

Kinsman Badger 57, Fairport Harbor Harding 31

Leesburg Fairfield 60, RULH 22

Legacy Christian 45, Franklin Middletown Christian 19

Leipsic 44, Convoy Crestview 36

Lima Bath 60, Van Wert 33

Lima Sr. 44, Oregon Clay 37

Linsly, W.Va. 49, Bellaire 40

Lisbon David Anderson 32, E. Palestine 31

Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 52

McDonald 61, Heartland Christian 15

Metamora Evergreen 37, Swanton 29

Milton-Union 50, Troy Christian 30

Mogadore Field 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

New Boston Glenwood 39, Portsmouth Clay 35

New Bremen 45, Ft. Recovery 39

New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13

New Matamoras Frontier 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 35

New Paris National Trail 48, Bradford 13

Olmsted Falls 50, Reynoldsburg 40

Ottawa-Glandorf 77, Kenton 39

Pickerington Cent. 67, Reynoldsburg 36

Poland Seminary 51, Warren Champion 22

Portsmouth W. 67, McDermott Scioto NW 25

Rockford Parkway 47, New Knoxville 29

STVM 60, Atwater Waterloo 18

Salineville Southern 59, Columbiana 40

Seaman N. Adams 55, Peebles 51

Sherwood Fairview 65, Hicksville 15

Southington Chalker 40, Bristol 27

St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 30

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 45, Toronto 30

Streetsboro 65, Ravenna 36

Tipp City Bethel 62, Covington 42

Wapakoneta 45, Defiance 34

Warren Howland 60, Girard 31

Wauseon 51, Oak Harbor 12

Wellsville 35, Leetonia 34

Wilmington 46, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24

Wintersville Indian Creek 68, E. Liverpool 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
After one week, Middletown warming center closes due to ‘unforeseen...
2
Rhoden family speaks after guilty verdict in Pike County murder trial
3
Champaign County woman who testified in Jan. 6 trial gets split...
4
George Wagner IV found guilty of all 22 charges in Pike County murders
5
Girl injured when storage unit fell off truck on Ohio 4 was ‘scalped,’...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top