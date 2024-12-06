Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 70, Akr. East 7

Albany Alexander 56, Wellston 14

Antwerp 45, Holgate 32

Ashland 43, Lexington 42

Ashland Crestview 40, Plymouth 19

Athens 55, Bloom-Carroll 24

Austintown-Fitch 64, Struthers 38

Bellaire 62, St Clairsville 47

Belmont Union Local 61, Cambridge 35

Belpre 59, Reedsville Eastern 12

Bidwell River Valley 56, Pomeroy Meigs 23

Canfield 65, Poland Seminary 27

Carey 47, Arlington 43

Celina 51, Wapakoneta 27

Columbiana 70, Leetonia 6

Columbus Grove 81, Harrod Allen E. 47

Convoy Crestview 66, Lima Cent. Cath. 3

Defiance Tinora 55, Continental 20

Eaton 48, Carlisle 42

Elida 63, Van Wert 42

Elmore Woodmore 41, Kansas Lakota 32

Elyria Cath. 67, Elyria Open Door 23

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Seaman N. Adams 37

Findlay Liberty-Benton 39, Arcadia 30

Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 22

Genoa Christian 54, Mansfield Christian 46

Hanoverton United 43, E. Palestine 13

Hudson, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 40

John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Martins Ferry 62

Kenton 65, Lima Shawnee 47

Lakeside Danbury 50, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 70, Groveport Madison Christian 40

Lebanon 48, Cin. Turpin 34

Lima Bath 46, St Marys 37

Maumee 69, Rossford 34

McArthur Vinton County 49, Nelsonville-York 40

McComb 50, Van Buren 35

McDermott Scioto NW 29, S. Webster 26

Metamora Evergreen 49, Swanton 23

Mineral Ridge 60, Girard 55

Minster 37, Coldwater 33

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, RULH 45

N. Baltimore 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 35

New Bremen 42, New Knoxville 28

New Riegel 43, Sandusky St. Mary 33

Oak Harbor 50, Fostoria 43

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Defiance 19

Paulding 47, Bryan 40

Peebles 41, Manchester 22

Portsmouth 58, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 29

Portsmouth 58, Hannan, W.Va. 29

Powell Olentangy Liberty 60, Dublin Coffman 44

Rockford Parkway 45, Delphos St John's 30

Sherwood Fairview 62, Hicksville 28

Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 28

St. Henry (OH) 44, Ft. Recovery 42

Trenton Edgewood 49, Franklin 42

Union City Mississinawa Valley 61, New Madison Tri-Village 50

Vanlue 45, Ada 34

Waterford 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Waynesfield-Goshen 59, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 38

Wellsville 53, Lisbon David Anderson 30

Wheelersburg 73, Beaver Eastern 33

Willard 56, Huron 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

