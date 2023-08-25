Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 13, Bedford 12

Avon Lake 37, Cle. Benedictine 15

Cols. Briggs 48, Cols. Whetstone 18

Cols. Eastmoor 28, Cols. KIPP 14

Eaton 49, Richmond, Ind. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

