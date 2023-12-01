Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 45, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32

Akr. North 46, Beachwood 42

Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Bristol 27

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Smithville 32

Belpre 63, Stewart Federal Hocking 49

Bradford 38, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 25

Caldwell 55, Beallsville 27

Cameron, W.Va. 67, Belmont Union Local 62, OT

Campbell Memorial 22, Sebring McKinley 10

Celina 50, Lima Perry 33

Cin. Deer Park 49, Cin. Hughes 20

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 34

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 40, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 9

Columbiana 47, E. Palestine 20

Columbiana Crestview 67, Lowellville 18

Cortland Maplewood 54, Vienna Mathews 14

Crown City S. Gallia 65, Franklin Furnace Green 46

E. Liverpool 57, Lisbon Beaver 4

Edgerton 43, Pettisville 35

Elmore Woodmore 46, Kansas Lakota 43, OT

Georgetown 57, Blanchester 41

Gibsonburg 67, Tiffin Calvert 40

Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance 20

Hanoverton United 57, Lisbon David Anderson 19

Heartland Christian 41, Newton Falls 35

Hubbard 43, Akron Garfield 35

Kinsman Badger 70, Fairport Harbor Harding 21

Lakeside Danbury 37, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 23

Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Niles McKinley 35

Leipsic 53, Arlington 51

Liberty Center 54, W. Unity Hilltop 19

Marietta 74, Nelsonville-York 50

Martins Ferry 54, St. Clairsville 25

McDonald 59, Youngs. Liberty 36

Milford 61, Loveland 27

Mineral Ridge 38, Girard 33

N. Baltimore 32, Tol. Woodward 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 62, Plymouth 20

New Middletown Spring. 58, Brookfield 33

New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 23

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Morral Ridgedale 23

Old Fort 64, Fremont St. Joseph 41

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Van Buren 35

S. Webster 58, Raceland, Ky. 50

Southeastern 50, McArthur Vinton County 46

St. Paris Graham 64, DeGraff Riverside 55

Vincent Warren 52, New Lexington 29

Warren Champion 51, Poland Seminary 39

Warsaw River View 60, Coshocton 26

Waverly 50, Chillicothe Zane Trace 39

Wellsville 51, Youngs. Valley Christian 15

Wintersville Indian Creek 44, Steubenville 38

Woodlan, Ind. 50, Hicksville 16

Youngs. Chaney High School 61, Akr. East 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘Extremely high number’ of child pneumonia cases reported in Warren...
2
Redsfest returns to Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend
3
New Whole Foods Market may come to West Chester
4
Springfield police want Club Hollywood patrons to share info on deadly...
5
CSU to host premiere of movie ‘Brown Hands, Black Schools: HBCUs’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top