Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Independence 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6

N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.

Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. St. Charles, ccd.

Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.

Cols. Centennial vs. South, ccd.

Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.

Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.

West vs. East, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

