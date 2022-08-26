Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Independence 28, Cle. Lincoln W. 6
N. Ridgeville 21, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. Africentric vs. Cols. Linden-McKinley, ccd.
Cols. Beechcroft vs. Cols. St. Charles, ccd.
Cols. Briggs vs. Cols. Whetstone, ccd.
Cols. Centennial vs. South, ccd.
Cols. Independence vs. Cols. Hamilton Twp., ccd.
Cols. Mifflin vs. Cols. Bexley, ccd.
West vs. East, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
