X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thursday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 49, Akr. North 12

Antwerp 43, Defiance Tinora 30

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Dalton 30

Arlington 56, Vanlue 20

Bellevue 39, Norwalk 36

Bellville Clear Fork 42, Sparta Highland 26

Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Canfield S. Range 43

Berlin Hiland 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Bishop Watterson 65, Bishop Ready 38

Brookfield 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 36

Bryan 58, Swanton 26

Caledonia River Valley 60, Mt. Gilead 39

Canfield 56, Poland Seminary 37

Cardington-Lincoln 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 49

Castalia Margaretta 50, Oak Harbor 19

Coldwater 56, Delphos St. John's 18

Cols. DeSales 42, Bishop Hartley 35

Conneaut 38, Bristol, Pa. 32

Convoy Crestview 45, Van Wert Lincolnview 25

Creston Norwayne 67, West Salem Northwestern 33

Cuyahoga Hts. 44, Chagrin Falls 27

Delphos Jefferson 42, Columbus Grove 23

Dola Hardin Northern 66, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

Doylestown Chippewa 56, Jeromesville Hillsdale 10

Edgerton 59, Hicksville 39

Elmore Woodmore 50, Pemberville Eastwood 26

Fairfield 50, Lucasville Valley 33

Findlay 42, Notre Dame Academy 32

Findlay Liberty-Benton 76, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5

Fostoria 65, Tontogany Otsego 13

Ft. Recovery 39, New Knoxville 29

Genoa Area 45, Rossford 40

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 21

Girard 52, Kinsman Badger 33

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Delta 47

Hanoverton United 61, Lisbon Beaver 18

Harrod Allen E. 47, Bluffton 35

Haviland Wayne Trace 49, Paulding 21

Holgate 28, W. Unity Hilltop 17

Hudson WRA 64, Cle. Cent. Cath. 43

Huron 49, Willard 44

Johnstown 46, Howard E. Knox 36

Kalida 52, Continental 22

Kenton 71, Lima Shawnee 65

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, Crooksville 30

Liberty Center 41, Metamora Evergreen 31

Lima Bath 45, St. Marys Memorial 35

Malvern 66, Toronto 52

Massillon Tuslaw 49, Akr. Manchester 42

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Millbury Lake 52, Bloomdale Elmwood 38

Minster 55, New Bremen 36

New Middletown Spring. 67, Leavittsburg LaBrae 40

Olmsted Falls 64, Gates Mills Gilmour 35

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Defiance 31

Perry 50, Lyndhurst Brush 45

Portsmouth 47, S. Point 41

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, Ironton St. Joseph 9

Rockford Parkway 47, St. Henry 40

Rocky River 39, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 32

Salem 45, Massillon Jackson 39

Shelby 72, Ontario 39

Sherwood Fairview 60, Defiance Ayersville 40

Smithville 49, Rittman 9

Spencerville 62, Ada 44

Steubenville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

Stryker 43, Pettisville 39

Sylvania Southview 61, Maumee 27

Tiffin Columbian 64, Clyde 51

Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Tol. Whitmer 39

Tol. St. Ursula 62, Lima Sr. 38

Van Buren 53, Cory-Rawson 48, OT

Van Wert 37, Elida 32

Wapakoneta 49, Celina 37

Wauseon 45, Archbold 25

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 44, Napoleon 39

Youngs. Boardman 57, Youngs. Liberty 48

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Hubbard 24

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 47, Miamisburg 31

Harrison 45, Mt. Orab Western Brown 44

Lebanon 38, Fairfield 34

Springboro 63, Riverside Stebbins 27

Xenia 44, Troy 37

Division II=

Region 8=

Batavia 44, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 39

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 59, Cin. Woodward 25

Day. Thurgood Marshall 45, Trotwood-Madison 44

Tipp City Tippecanoe 43, Bellefontaine 33

Division III=

Region 12=

Anna 41, Brookville 25

Middletown Madison Senior 33, Cin. Clark Montessori 23

Milton-Union 46, Arcanum 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Warren Howland vs. Cortland Lakeview, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis leads free concert for local students
2
Crowd fills Oxford Council chambers to raise concerns with spending...
3
Milillo’s Pizza owner on closing: ‘It just breaks my heart that it has...
4
Miami University basketball games free this weekend for...
5
Clark County grand jury: Man killed mother and deputy, then died in...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top